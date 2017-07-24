Verify: Can the DUI suspect who filmed crash live on Instagram be charged with reckless driving?

Obdulia Sanchez booking photo. (Photo: Courtesy ABC30)

A Stockton woman was arrested Friday after authorities say she drove under the influence, causing a deadly crash that killed her 14-year-old sister — all while broadcasting the incident on her Instagram.

Clips from 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez’s Instagram story — which included a video made in the aftermath of the fatal crash — were widely circulated on social media Monday after one of Sanchez’s followers recorded and posted the story.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Wyatt Foster said that the video will be forwarded to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office to be used as evidence.

Some readers have questioned whether Sanchez will face charges of reckless driving for posting on Instagram while driving.

Foster said that while certain actions could qualify as reckless or distracted driving, the charges Sanchez is facing outweigh those lesser charges.

Sanchez is being held at the Merced County Jail on preliminary charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence causing great bodily injury or death while the CHP and District Attorney work to “see if more severe charges are applicable,” Foster said.

One of the “more severe charges” Foster mentioned was second-degree murder.

In California, suspects who commit a fatal DUI may sometimes be charged with second-degree murder under certain conditions.

Sanchez’s bail is currently set at $300,000.

