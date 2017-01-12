Verify: Do undocumented workers strain Social Security Administration resources

CARLSBAD, CA: Farmworkers harvest ranunculus bulbs at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. Debate continues over creating a temporary guest-worker program for immigrants wishing to work in the United States. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) (Photo: Sandy Huffaker, 2006 Getty Images)

Are undocumented workers a drain on U.S. Social Security Administration resources?

This question comes from a comment by a viewer who complained that Congress caters to the “jobless and lazy” and to immigrants living in the United States illegally. She specifically complained that she was not entitled to full Social Security benefits because she retired from a government job, saying, "You would rather help an illegal then a working American citizen."

While the debate over whether people living in the United States illegally bring more than they take from the country's economy is still in full swing. In this area at least, it can be conclusively demonstrated that unauthorized workers are paying more than they take from Social Security.

The U.S. Social Security Administration estimates, people living in the U.S. illegally paid about $13 billion into the retirement trust fund in 2010 while only receiving about $1 billion in benefits. An Actuarial Note published in 2013 looks at the issue in detail.

“Our projections assume that unauthorized residents work at about the same rate as the rest of the population by age and sex, but earnings are less likely to be reported as taxable and even less likely to be credited for future benefit entitlement. Thus, our projections suggest that the presence of unauthorized workers in the United States has, on average, a positive effect on the financial status of the Social Security program,” the document states.

But beyond what unauthorized workers are paying into a system they may never reap the benefits of, the Social Security Administration found another benefit to the system from these workers: their children.

“These children are natural born citizens and add to the growth in the overall U.S. population. This contribution to future generations of workers is the largest part of the effect on the actuarial status both for legal and other immigrants.”

Copyright 2016 KXTV