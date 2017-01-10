Verify: Does bad weather lead to baby boom?

18th October 1965: Babies in a London Teaching Hospital. (Photo by Potter/Express/Getty Images) (Photo: Potter)

As the rain falls outside, creating ideal conditions for fireside cuddling, amorous couples have only one thought in their minds: Is a baby boom following a big storm or other disaster a thing?

If this question hasn’t been answered, it’s not for lack of being asked.

A quick glance at the Internet shows news stories posing the question after hurricanes Sandy, Matthew Ike, Rita, and Katrina; winter storms Jonas, Cleon, and Juno; the 2008 storm that gave rise to the term “Snowmageddon;” as well as other, unbranded, storms.

Unnatural disasters like the 9/11 attacks and the Kansas City bombings likewise apparently are suspected as drivers of amorous activity leading to a spike in births nine months later.

Statistics are cited, as well as ample anecdotal evidence.

There are various theories as to why it might happen, if in fact it does happen.

Extra time spent together without electricity and various other distractions is a simple explanation. Others speculate on a kicking-in of survival instincts spurred by life-threatening conditions resulting in the primal urge to procreate.

It isn’t only the media that asks the question. Many academics have likewise indulged their prurient curiosity about what goes on when the power goes off.

However, academics approach it in a somewhat more scientific fashion, resulting in studies that are more comprehensive, if less entertaining.

One such study, by Johns Hopkins University researchers, attempts to shed some light.

“Our findings suggest that the relationship between fertility and catastrophe is more complex than described in the media,” the study’s conclusion stated. “We find that a positive and significant fertility effect is associated with the lowest level of storm advisory: tropical storm watches.”

However, the most fecund couples are those who already have at least one child, suggesting that couples are more open to expanding their families after the first child.

The study found that the fertility effect decreased as the level of threat increased.

“A significantly negative fertility is associated with the most severe advisory level: hurricane warnings,” the study found.

Copyright 2016 KXTV