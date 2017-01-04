Verify: Does California need more water infrastructure?

Rain drops falling on an umbrella (Photo: BrianAJackson, BrianAJackson)

As the The Valley is slammed with rain and storms, the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range is coming in under average for snow fall totals, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of drinking water for all Californian.

The under average conditions brings up the question, does California need more water infrastructure?

Existing water storage infrastructure:

The state already has a lot of water infrastructure including reservoirs, aquifers, and dams.

More than 1,400 dams play an integral role in helping move water from the northern part of the state to the southern portion.

Where the water flows:

Water storage provides numerous benefits in the state from seasonal fish flows and watering cooling to sustain salmon to water quality, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

The high demand resource is diverted to several key areas according to the Northern California Water Association – 51 percent of the state’s water is devoted to human use, including 41 percent for agriculture and 10 percent for urban use. The other 49 percent to is dedicated to aquatic environment, including nine percent to stream flows, 31 percent to wild and scenic rivers, two percent for wetlands, and seven percent to Delta outflow.

Water saving efforts reached nearly 19 percent in November and down more than two percent from the same time last year, according to the state’s Water Resource Control Board. Still, most of the Golden State remains under drought conditions.

Investment funding approve through Proposition 1:

In 2014, voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond, including $2.7 billion for storage projects, to provide funding to water projects and programs throughout the state. Since then, government agencies across the state have been developing the process for accepting proposals.

“Proposition 1 is the product of more than five years of discussions and negotiations among state lawmakers, stakeholders and others to craft a responsible bond measure to provide targeted funding for new surface and groundwater storage projects, regional water reliability, sustainable groundwater management and cleanup, water recycling, water conservation and safe drinking water, particularly for disadvantaged communities,” the Association of California Water Agencies website reads.

This February, the Water Commission will consider bids on numerous water storage projects across the state. The program will allow up to 50 percent funding for a projects that directly benefit the Delta.

