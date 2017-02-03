Verify: Does ICE hold checkpoints?

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. (Photo: Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

President Trump's immigration plans are igniting fear in people across the nation who face the possibility of leaving the only country they know as home.

Those affected by the plans worry that Trump's immigration policies could rip apart their families and the life they have in the United States.

Fear can often spread misinformation about immigration and it's not uncommon to hear rumors about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids happening in communities.

This week, a Twitter user uploaded a photo showing uniformed officers and unmarked vans at a South Sacramento location, claiming ICE was present.

ICE is present in south Sacramento right now, no response from local representation #sacramento #immigrationban pic.twitter.com/bH8LTcXwxU — Alma Iris (@macehualli) February 1, 2017

@RepBera is ICE conducting raids in Sacramento right now? pic.twitter.com/QqINPtF6La — Alma Iris (@macehualli) February 1, 2017

The word spread quickly across social media including Facebook, where it was reposted and shared dozens of times:

ABC10 reached out to ICE to verify whether or not their agents were in fact present at the location conducting a checkpoint.

James Schwab, spokesperson for ICE, told ABC10 that ICE was not present or conducting a checkpoint in South Sacramento and in fact the agency doesn't ever set up checkpoints.

"I don't think I've ever seen that," Schwab said. "It's not something we do at all."

Schwab explained, ICE only conducts "targeted enforcement" where agents have an individual or individuals they are looking for. ICE doesn't ask people not targeted for any form of documentation and raids are always the result of targeted enforcement.

ICE agents also participate in other Homeland Security tasks such as investigating counterfeit crimes, cyber crimes, child sex trafficking and other issues.

"Just because you see an ICE person, doesn't mean it's a targeted enforcement." Schwab said.

So if the law enforcement activity seen in South Sacramento on February 1st isn't linked to ICE, what was going on?

The West Sacramento Police Department confirmed with ABC10 their detectives were serving a search warrant for the woman who locked herself in her car Tuesday and said she had a bomb while parked on Tower Bridge.

Several agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and West Sacramento Police Bomb Squad searched 58-year-old Karen Jean Jeffery's home.

"It had nothing to do with anything related to immigration," said Roger Kinney, spokesperson for the West Sacramento Police Department.

While ICE doesn't conduct immigration checkpoints, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection does, but they are public, known checkpoints.

There are several traffic checkpoints in California within less than 100 miles from the Mexican border in cities including Temecula and San Clemente, according to Jose Hernandez, spokesperson for the U.S. Border Patrol.

The checkpoints have signs and flashing lights and serve as a second check from the border station for drivers heading northbound on major interstates.

However, these border checkpoints do not exist in the Sacramento area.

"There are false reports of checkpoints in San Francisco, Sacramento and the middle of the country where there is no Border Patrol," Hernandez said.

What's next?

The spokespersons for the various agencies in contact with ABC10 could only comment on current practices.

Since the U.S. has a new President, we have to wait and see what the future holds for immigration policies and practices.

