Verify: Can Kanye West run for President in 2020?

Rapper Kanye West got political Thursday night on stage in San Jose.

Technically West declared his candidacy at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

He said "...And yes as you probably could have guessed by this moment I have decided in 2020 to run for president.”

So let’s verify it: Can Kanye West run for president in 2020?

The U.S. Constitution has only three qualifications.

They must be a natural born citizen?

Kanye Omari West was born in Atlanta, Georgia.

They must be at least 35 years old?

West will turn 43 on June 8th, 2020.

That would tie the age of youngest president ever elected: John F. Kennedy.

The person must be a 14 year resident within the U.S.?

As far as we’re aware West has called the U.S. home over the past 14 years.

That’s three folks so technically speaking this is verified.

And if this really goes down Mr. West’s first official step is to register as a candidate by filing out forms with the Federal Election Commission.

He’d have to file once he raises or spends more than $5,000 connected to a campaign.

Election date is Tuesday November 3, 2020.

