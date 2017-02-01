Verify: Can you trust all GoFundMe pages?

KXTV/ABC10

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department put out a warning Tuesday that two fake GoFundMe pages were circulating for fallen Deputy Dennis Wallace.

Cases of fraud happen across the country, but how can you protect yourself when donating?

GoFundMe’s own site answers the question, ‘Is it safe to donate on GoFundMe?’ by responding in a part that "GoFundMe recommends that you only donate to people that you know and trust."

We googled for some more advice and came across a site called Go Fraud Me.

Its site said it’s not affiliated with GoFundMe, but adds it tracks and reports GoFundMe fraud.

Some of its advice includes doing a reverse image search and researching the person who made the page.

Also don’t be afraid to ask the page where the money is going.

This claim is not verified. You can’t trust all GoFundMe pages.

Bobby Whithorne, Spokesperson for GoFundMe, added, it's important to remember that less than one tenth of one percent of all GoFundMe campaigns are fraudulent. In those "rare cases of misuse," they take action to protect donors.

"Our platform is backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee which means all GoFundMe donors are protected by a refund policy, and funds raised by GoFundMe campaigns are guaranteed to go to the right person," Whithorne said. "We want to ensure GoFundMe donors’ intentions are honored and the recipient gets the funds raised on their behalf. If something isn’t right, the donor will get their money back. Users can learn more about the GoFundMe Guarantee at gofundme.com/guarantee."

