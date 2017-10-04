Verify: Do most Democrats, Republicans support gun control?

An emotional Jimmy Kimmel laid into Congress and the gun lobby Monday after the tragedy in Las Vegas.

The late-night talk show host claimed most people, on both sides of the political aisle, support gun control.

“Ninety percent of Democrats — I’m not talking about politicians here, I’m talking about people — and 77 percent of Republicans support background checks at gun shows,” said Kimmel. “Eighty-nine percent of Democrats and Republicans are in favor of restricting gun ownership for the mentally ill.”

Kimmel’s statistics stood out to us, so we wanted to verify his statement.

Do most Democrats and Republicans support these gun policies?

The most recent polling out of Quinnipiac University in June 2017 shows that 98 percent of Democrats and 93 percent of Republicans support background checks for all gun buyers.

Researchers with Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research in 2013 also found that 92 percent of Democrats and 86 percent of Republicans support these same background checks for people buying guns.

“It’s a slightly different question than gun shows. The take-home point is the same: large majorities of both Democrats and Republicans support background checks for gun sales,” said Alicia Samuels, a spokeswoman with Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research.

And three Quinnipiac University polls between September 2013 and September 2015 show that, on average, more than 88 percent of people overall support laws that prevent people with mental illness from buying guns.

Bottom line, Kimmel’s claims on bipartisan support for gun control is verified.

