Verify: Is a medical disability needed for a disabled parking permit?

An April 18 state audit of disabled parking placards caught our attention.

The State Auditor found that from July 2013 through June 2016, the Department of Motor Vehicles approved up to 1.1 million applications for disabled permits, “without sufficient information to demonstrate that the applicant was qualified.”

This had us wondering — do you really need a medical disability for a permanent disabled parking permit?

Here’s what we found:

The DMV offers two types of disabled parking placards — permanent or temporary. There’s also a travel placard for those traveling to and from the state.

The permanent disabled parking permit requires a permanent disability certified by a medical professional.

We took a look at the disabled parking permit application:

The application mentions that it is illegal to provide false information to obtain a placard.

There’s also a partially completed checklist where a medical professional is supposed to detail — and sign off — the medical disability needed for the permit. It’s based on the state Vehicle Code’s definition of a “disabled person.”

The state audit looked at only a random sample — 96 permit applications — to determine that there were problems with how the DMV has vetted these placards.

However, another issue involved the medical professional's signature.

"You probably saw that we questioned the validity of 17 signatures [of the 96 that we looked at]," State Auditor spokeswoman Margarita Fernández said.

Here's how the audit sums it up: "Although we could not definitively conclude that these applications were submitted fraudulently, the evidence is suggestive of fraudulent intent."

Moreover, state law authorizes the DMV to annually audit their own random sample of applications. But the agency does not do this.

DMV spokesman Jaime Garza said the DMV has not worked with health boards to do this because, "of privacy concerns relative to the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)."

The audit goes on to recommend that the DMV work with other state agencies, by September 2017, to certify medical disabilities on these disabled parking applications.

Garza told us the DMV has focused its efforts on enforcing the fraudulent use of the placards.

So, do you need a medical disability for a disabled parking permit? It is a requirement, but both the state audit and the DMV's own oversight — or lack thereof — shows that many applications have slipped through the cracks. Improving the process is in the works.

Based on what we've found, a medical disability for a disabled parking permit is verified.

