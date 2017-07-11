Verify: Is Snoop Dogg coming to UFC?

Will Snoop D.O. Double G soon be coming to the U.F.C?

MMA fans were buzzing on social media over the weekend with reports that the California rap legend would be teaming up with recent UFC Hall of Fame inductee and local favorite Urijah Faber as UFC commentators.

“Can’t wait to be on the mic with the OG Snoop Dogg reppin’ UFC and California,” Faber wrote in an Instagram post.

We spoke with Faber to confirm the project.

Faber said he’s been a fan of Snoop for “over 20 years” and is looking forward to providing some “real flavor commentary” alongside the rap legend.

Snoop and Faber will be providing “alternate commentary” for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, a streaming show available online through UFC Fight Pass.

During the fight, viewers will be able to toggle between the traditional play-by-play commentary and the “SnoopCast,” where Snoop, alongside Faber, will give his take on the action.

UFC called the duo “the most anticipated new commentary team in sports.”

Snoop isn’t entirely new to UFC commentary -- He delighted fans with his take on Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson’s fight back in April.

"I'm a big fan of UFC and looking forward to joining the team to bring my unique take on all the action,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release. “Ya'll in for a brand new experience with Dogg on the mic."

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series premieres on July 11 at 8 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass.

VERIFY: Sources

Urijah Faber, UFC Hall of Famer and co-host of SnoopCast

VERIFY: Resources

READ: UFC press release

READ: Faber’s Instagram post

READ: Snoop commentary for Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson

© 2017 KXTV-TV