Veteran with incurable disease raising money for double-lung transplant

Doug Thennis served in the Marines. His dad and his wife Mona’s parents were in the Air Force. And the Thennis’s daughter was in the Navy.

Now, after lives devoted to serving others, they need help themselves.

In 2013, Doug was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). There’s no known cause or cure for the disease, which thickens the lungs until they can no longer take in air.

Four years into life with IPF, Doug's only hope is a double lung transplant.

“I had one dry run,” he said. “They call you in, and I was a backup … That was probably about a month ago. Now we’ve been sitting idle, waiting.”

But when the call comes for the transplant, the Thennises will need help paying for the surgery – a cost of about $25,000.

Thennis’s sister, Sandy Giese, is hosting a yard sale on Saturday to raise funds for the medical expenses, noting that as soon as she made the decision, donations of goods for sale and gift baskets for raffle started coming in.

“I’m thankful we’ve made it as far as we have, but I hope and pray we have more,” said Mona Thennis.

The yard sale will be held at Giese’s home at 5798 Franklin Rd. in Yuba City, CA 95993 on Saturday, September 2, starting at 8 a.m.

Tax-deductible donations can also be made online through the National Foundation for Transplants (NFT).

