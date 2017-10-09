Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Sacramento

(Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images) (Photo: NASA, 2017 NASA)

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Sacramento on Monday, according to an official release from the White House.

The vice president landed around 5:30 p.m. and he's joined by Second Lady Karen Pence and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Pence is in town meeting with local businesses, community leaders, and families to discuss the importance of tax reform in the United States.

Vice President Pence arrived in Los Angeles Sunday for an evening reception, according to the AP.

