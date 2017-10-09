Vice President Mike Pence visits Sacramento to discuss tax reform

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a swearing-in ceremony in his ceremonial office at Eisenhower Executive Building March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

There were several protesters and supporters outside of a hotel in downtown Sacramento Monday night as Vice President Mike Pence visited the area to discuss tax reform, in addition to the growing Northern California wildfires.

Vice President Pence arrived in the Sacramento area Monday afternoon before heading over to Stroppini Enterprises, a manufacturing company in Rancho Cordova, to meet with business and community leaders.

During a roundtable discussion, Pence spoke with John Morales, a small business owner in Sacramento.

"My wife and I are looking to buy a home, anything extra we can put away and put back in the business is going to be a blessing," Morales told Pence.

ABC10 caught up with them after the event ended.

"I had questions mostly regarding how it affects us, things like that," Morales said. "I did some reading and I’m looking into it."

Morales supports tax reform, although other people who protested outside of a hotel in downtown Sacramento did not.

© 2017 KXTV-TV