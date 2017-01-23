Victim and vehicle recovered from the Sacramento River

Nichelle Johnson of Pittsburg has been missing in the Sacramento River near Isleton since Sunday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department recovered a victim and vehicle from the Sacramento River that's been submerged since Jan. 15.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Nichele Johnson, 48, was driving along Hwy. 160 in southern Sacramento County, when her vehicle left the roadway and went into the Sacramento River. Witnesses called 911, but the car was not found that evening.

The next day, Monday, Jan. 16, the Sheriff’s Marine Detail conducted a search of the vehicle using sonar technology. The car was found in deep water, just before sunset, and marked for recovery. However, because of "storms and runoff, swift waters and dangerous conditions," the sheriff's department deemed the recovery unsafe for its personnel.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department conducts a river rescue. (Photo: Courtesy Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

A multi-agency recovery took place on Saturday, Jan. 21. Conditions were still dangerous, but rescue crews were able to recover the car and a victim, which is believed to be Johnson.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will confirm the identity of the victim. The California Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the cause of the crash. The sheriff's department was assisted by the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, United States Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol, Sacramento Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, and Isleton Fire Department.

