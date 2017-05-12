The victims of yesterday's double homicide have been identified.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office, Sergio and Daniel Murti, 15 and 19, respectively, were shot and killed along the 5200 block of Fruitridge Road in south Sacramento.

There is no further suspect description, and the motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

A vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Hiram Johnson High-school in Sacramento, for the two victims.

