Video shows Sacramento officer saving woman from jumping off bridge

Video released by the Sacramento Police Department shows an officer saving a woman Wednesday after he spotted her on the ledge of a bridge over the American River.

The officer responded to a call around 4:40 p.m. of a woman preparing to jump off of the bridge at Highway 160 and Northgate Boulevard. The video shows the officer attempting to talk the woman off of the ledge for several minutes.

"What's going on, Dear?" the officer can be heard asking. "Do you want to talk to me?"

The woman climbs over the ledge, still holding on, the video show. "Hold on, Dear," the officer says to the woman. "Don't do that. Don't do that. Get on this side. Don't do it."

According to police, the woman climbed back over the ledge to grab something. That's when the officer ran toward the woman and tackled her. The officer can be heard trying to calm the woman down.

The video fades out moments later.

The woman was taken to the hospital shortly after the incident.

In a Facebook post, the police officials said the moment was "a great example of how our officers use their experience and training to defuse a person in crisis."

