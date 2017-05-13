A woman was alarmed to find a police car parked near her home in Woodland, California as she was arriving on Thursday.

It was what Teresa Rosales saw a Woodland Police Officer doing that compelled her to write and post a video to Facebook.

“Then I see the officer playing basketball with the kids,” Rosales wrote on Facebook.

The 10 second video shows a Woodland Police Officer playing basketball with several children.



“I thought I'd share because cops tend to get such a bad rep,” Rosales wrote. “I thought this was pretty awesome.”



