A woman was alarmed to find a police car parked near her home in Woodland, California as she was arriving on Thursday.
It was what Teresa Rosales saw a Woodland Police Officer doing that compelled her to write and post a video to Facebook.
“Then I see the officer playing basketball with the kids,” Rosales wrote on Facebook.
The 10 second video shows a Woodland Police Officer playing basketball with several children.
“I thought I'd share because cops tend to get such a bad rep,” Rosales wrote. “I thought this was pretty awesome.”
