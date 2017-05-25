Some call it a great idea.

Others say it's bad medicine.

It's called telemedicine: The ability to visit a doctor — via an iPad.

Five Sacramento City Unified School District schools have started giving students this option with help from a start-up called "Hippo MD."

The program has specifically been targeted to low-income schools where many students have trouble accessing healthcare.

While having a doctor just a click away has many benefits, not everyone is convinced.

"The primary concern is putting our students at risk," Nho Le-Hinds, a nurse with the Sacramento City Unified School District, said. "It's being run by a superintendent who is not a medical person, by a social worker who is not a medical person, and it has no oversight by health services."

Many times, the Hippo MD program is administered by a social worker and not a registered nurse.

"We don't know if their training is to give medication. We don't what they would do if there was a medication error or some kind of reaction," Suzanne Auchterlonie, a Sac City School nurse, added. "We're trained in that, they're not."

The schools that use the program, however, say the benefits outweigh those concerns.

"If the students need anything medically, they're able to access that at school. The parents don't have to leave, they don't have to call out of work, they don't have to arrange public transportation, [or] pay for public transportation," Erin Ryan, a social worker at Ethel Baker Elementary School who assists with Hippo MD, said. "All of the barriers that they face are essentially gone because they have it at their finger tips."

