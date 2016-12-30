Visit Sacramento explains decision to not have midnight New Year's Eve fireworks show

Fireworks near Tower Bridge (Photo: MAX DENISEVICH/Flickr)

The usually annual midnight fireworks show on New Year’s Eve in Old Sacramento will not be happening this year, to the dismay of many residents.

However, there are several reasons for the decision.

Mike Testa with Visit Sacramento, the organization that produces the News Year’s Eve fireworks show, says a shift began in 2008 for the Ball Drop at K Street. The organization started seeing more people attend the 9 p.m. fireworks show and fewer people attend the midnight show.

Testa added the pattern continued to the point where they felt it would be best to focus on just the one show at 9 p.m., which will be amplified to an extent.

While the budget has not changed, they are now going to be offering a 22-minute show with about 15 launch points in West Sacramento and five on the Tower Bridge. This is compared to the 12-minute 9 p.m. show and seven-minute midnight show in the past.

The organization also said they expect about 40,000 people to attend -- weather permitting -- and are putting a major focus on family this year, with the event being an alcohol-free zone.

Copyright 2016 KXTV