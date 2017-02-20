Voluntary evacuations issued along Dry Creek and Rio Linda

Closeup of high water flooding on neighborhood street. (Photo: KSwinicki, KSwinicki)

Residents along Rio Linda and Dry Creek have been issued a voluntary evacuation and flood warning notice by Sacramento DWR and OES officials.

Later, between 1-3 a.m., the Dry Creek flows is predicted to exceed the capacity of the creek and overtop banks. This is based on gauge data officials acquired at Vernon Street in Roseville.

Residents within the 100-year FEMA Dry Creek floodplain-area are being advised to take necessary precautions with valuables, like moving them to high ground.

Officials also advise residents to consider evacuation if their home is subject to flooding - at least until the peak flood subsides.

