Voluntary evacuations issued for residents along the Cosumnes River

The Sacramento County Department of Water Resources (DWR) and the County Office of Emergency Services (OES) have issued a voluntary evacuation and flood warning for residents along the Cosumnes River.

The river gauge at Michigan Bar is expected to reach flood stage this evening, according to the Sacramento OES. The peak is supposed to be around 15.3 ft and flood stage is generally 12 ft.

The areas who had previously seen flooding will likely see it return and OES is strongly urging residents to take precautionary actions and protect themselves.

There is one evacuation center at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, Lot D across from Challenge Way.

