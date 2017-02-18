Voluntary evacuations issued in Maxwell due to flooding concerns

(Photo credit: Hector Iniquez)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Sacramento has issued voluntary evacuations due to flooding concerns for Maxwell residents Saturday.

The NWS says flooding from numerous rivers and creeks due to recent rains have been reported.

Widespread flooding in N Sac Vly from Red Bluff to Williams. Evacuations have been issued. Follow orders from local officials #cawx #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/ZlTvYspQf1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 18, 2017

According to the Colusa County Sheriff's office, officials began getting calls of rising water as early as 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Pictures from residents in the area show flooding in most of the small town.

@ActionNewsNow #floods in Maxwell. Half the town is flooded and has been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/rUpVTUY8K5 — Hector Iniguez (@DemBoyz530) February 18, 2017

Officials said a sheriff's command post is at Maxwell High School and the Red Cross is setting up an evacuation center at Williams Education Village.

If you have questions, or need help, contact the Colusa County Sheriff's Office (530) 458-0200.

