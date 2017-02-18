KXTV
Voluntary evacuations issued in Maxwell due to flooding concerns

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 4:11 PM. PST February 18, 2017

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Sacramento has issued voluntary evacuations due to flooding concerns for Maxwell residents Saturday.

The NWS says flooding from numerous rivers and creeks due to recent rains have been reported. 

According to the Colusa County Sheriff's office, officials began getting calls of rising water as early as 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Pictures from residents in the area show flooding in most of the small town.

Officials said a sheriff's command post is at Maxwell High School and the Red Cross is setting up an evacuation center at Williams Education Village.

If you have questions, or need help, contact the Colusa County Sheriff's Office (530) 458-0200.

