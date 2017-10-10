Voluntary evacuations lifted in El Dorado County as crews battle 25-acre fire

(Photo courtesy of Karry Noel)

A 25-acre fire in El Dorado County is now lined with retardant as forward progression has stopped after threatening residential structures.

Voluntary evacuations in the area have been lifted.

The El Dorado National Forest says they became aware of the Ice Fire around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The fire is located two miles west of the intersection at White House and White Meadows near Forest Road.

Resources being used towards the fire include a 3 Super Scooper aircraft.

The voluntary evacuations were for the White Meadows area, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

This is the same area where homes were destroyed in 2014 due to the King Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

