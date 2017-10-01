Volunteers paint wildlife-inspired mural for Sacramento rehab organization

Several volunteers helped paint a wildlife-inspired mural for a Sacramento organization dedicated to helping sick, orphaned and injured animals this weekend.

Volunteers helped paint the first few panels of the mural on the former United States Air Force Radar Dome, the home of the Wildlife Care Association of Sacramento (WCAS) in McLellan Park.

Artist Lindsey Ianni, a current student at the Art Institute of Sacramento, designed the mural and helped organize volunteers to paint the mural.

Ianni said he was inspired to paint the mural after a personal experience this summer with the organization. Ianni said he found a family of baby birds that were abandoned by their mother this summer in the extreme heat. Ianni was referred to the WCAS, which brought in the birds and nursed them back to health.

“I’m a full time student and getting ready to graduate and be an artist right now,” Ianni said. “I don’t have a whole lot to work with but I did offer my artwork.”

Several volunteers from the Art Institute of Sacramento and other friends of Ianni’s helped paint first panels of the mural on Saturday and Sunday. Ianni hopes to paint a mural surrounding the whole building in the future.

The WCAS is the state’s second largest wildlife rehabilitation facility – it is visited by nearly 6,000 injured, sick, and orphaned, and displaced birds and small animals every year.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can contact Wildlife Care Association of Sacramento Volunteer Coordinator Kate Vanderslice at volunteer@wildlifecareassociation.com

