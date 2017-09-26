Vultures are back as annual migration underway

They may not be the prettiest birds but right now they are putting on a pretty spectacular show.

The annual Vulture migration is underway and tens of thousand of vultures are circling Auburn.

Local birdwatchers regularly count upwards of 20 to 30,000 vultures every year. Many of vultures are making their way south towards Mexico, while Auburn is just a resting spot.

The American River canyon creates a powerful thermal. The birds rest in the trees in the canyon at night and then in the morning the sun heats up the cool canyon air creating a strong thermal that sends them miles into the sky.

Vultures are extremely important to the ecosystem they clean up dead animals preventing the spread of disease.

The peek of the vulture migration could start as early as this weekend and if you want to see if for yourself then head up to Overlook park in Auburn.

Make sure you get there before 10 a.m. because the show doesn't wait.

© 2017 KXTV-TV