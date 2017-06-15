Waitress saves choking toddler (Photo: Restaurant video)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C.-- A waitress not only served customers during her shift she saved the life of a 17 month-old boy.

It happened Friday night around 6:30p.m. at Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant on North Talbert Boulevard in Lexington. Maria Romo was serving another table nearby when the toddler began choking on chips.

"I heard the mama say, my baby is choking, and I just ran over there to help," said Romo.

Surveillance video from the restaurant caught the waitress rushing to the table, picking up the child, and patting his back several times. The child began breathing normally again after a few seconds, said Romo.

Customers are calling the waitress a hero.

"I think that's really great, especially because sometimes parent would panic and then, someone else knowing what they need to do, and step in and help the child so he's not choking is really great," said Emily Towery.

Luanne Hedrick, another customer, said, "it would be something that you need to do right away to help the child."

Betty J. Shrewsbury, the child's grandmother, posted on social media how grateful she was for the waitress and what she did.

