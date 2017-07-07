Wall Fire in Butte County prompts evacuations, 500 acres burned

The Wall Fire has burned 200 acres and is not contained, according to Cal Fire.

Fire crews are battling a wildfire in Butte County that has grown to 500-acres and has prompted evacuations.

The fire is at Chinese Wall Road, 5 miles north of Bangor. There is no information of it's containment.

Immediate Evacuation Order for Hurleton Swedes Flat Road from Grand Oak to Swedes Flat and all connecting roads. Hurleton Swedes Flat Road from Grand Oak to Swedes Flat and all connecting roads, according to Cal Fire.

