Walmart launches new back-to-school online shopping tools

Walmart Shoppers. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: 2009 AFP)

Walmart is trying to make back-to-school shopping quicker and easier.

The retailer already uses an Online Grocery Pickup, which allows customers to select items needed online to pick-up at their local store. This gives the customer the convenience of skipping out on browsing through the aisles and instead allowing a Walmart associate shop for them.

Walmart announced on Thursday, it has greatly increased the number of back-to-school, back-to-college items available on the Online Grocery Pickup or Today Pickup services. The big box retailer also introduced "Back-to-School Helpers" that will help save customers shopping time by helping them find the items they need.

In addition, Walmart revealed a new back-to-school destination, Walmart TeachersList, that enables shoppers to buy from the actual school supplies list from potentially more than a million classrooms across the country. Using their zip code to search, customers can quickly find their individual classroom list or shop from a general grade supplies list.

Many of the top back-to-school items on Walmart's website are available for free two-day shipping on orders over $35.

Some of the highlighted items on this year's back-to-school list are Spiderman and Ninja Turtles, Avengers and Spiderman Composition Books, mini fridges for college dorms and a Samsung 11.6" Chromebook 3.

© 2017 KXTV-TV