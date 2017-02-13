Walnut Grove Congressman on Oroville spillway: 'A design flaw? Yes.'

(Photo: Courtesy: John Garamendi)

U.S. Representative John Garamendi (D-Walnut Grove) said a design flaw is behind the current situation with the Oroville auxiliary spillway and it could have been prevented.

At the Oroville dam Monday, Garamendi told ABC10's Dale Schornack that previous planning did not include a "concrete apron" for the spillway.

An apron, if it was installed, could have helped prevent erosions from heavy water flows and, ultimately, a spillway failure.

Garamendi said the state knew of the need to install a spillway apron in 2005.

"A design flaw? Yes. One that could have been taken care of however," he said. "The state decided not to do it...now we're going to spend a big, big chunk of money."

