Wanted felon arrested after nearly running over police officer

A wanted felon is in custody after attempting to run over a police officer.

According to a Facebook post by the Roseville Police Department, Frank Anthony Oseguera Jr., 36, of Ventura, was arrested and charged with suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, robbery of an occupied dwelling, a federal warrant for firearm violations, and other related charges after he attempted to run over a police officer with his car earlier this month.

Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked along the 1700 block of Santa Clara Drive in Roseville. As officers approached the car, Oseguera Jr. allegedly placed the car in reverse and at a high rate of speed, drove towards one of the officers. The officer had to jump out of the way to avoid contact.

The suspect then placed the car in drive, attempting to flee until crashing into a tree near the intersection of Sierra Gardens Drive and Douglas Boulevard. After a brief foot chase, a female passenger surrendered to police while Oseguera Jr. broke into a nearby apartment to hide.

Occupants of the apartment — who had no affiliation to the suspect — exited without being harmed and met police outside. Officers eventually arrested Oseguera Jr. His female passenger was released without charges.

