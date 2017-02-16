Washington official: Trump 'conceding defeat'

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

Washington state's attorney general says the federal government was "conceding defeat" by saying it will rescind and replace President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office sent the tweet Thursday, shortly after the administration filed new documents with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The government also said it didn't want a larger group of 9th Circuit judges to review a decision to keep the ban on hold.

Washington and Minnesota sued over the ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, saying it was unconstitutional.

The states had said in their own filing Thursday that there was no need for the full 11-member court to review the lower-court ruling.

Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell said the decision by the three-judge panel was consistent with previous U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

