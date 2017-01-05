KXTV
Washington Post Express cover slammed as sexist

Sean Rossman , USA TODAY , KXTV 4:23 PM. PST January 05, 2017

@WaPoExpress' Thursday morning tweet said it all.

"We made a mistake on our cover this morning and we’re very embarrassed," said Express, the Washington Post's free daily newspaper. "We erroneously used a male symbol instead of a female symbol."

The cover story is about the thousands of women planning to march in Washington, D.C. the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. On the print version, hundreds of cartoon women stand on a pink and white backdrop in the shape of a male symbol— not the planned female symbol.

A minute later, the newspaper posted the correct version on Twitter and Facebook.

 

