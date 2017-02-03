Heartwarming video shows Sacramento firefighter adopting dog he rescued

(Photo credit: Front Street Animal Shelter)

A Sacramento firefighter permanently adopted a dog Friday from the Front Street Animal Shelter in an emotional moment after rescuing the animal back in October.

The dog, Chunk, was originally found tied up to a fence in the rain by firefighter Mike Thawley. Chunk was very sick and unhealthy at the time of the rescue.

Thawley and his crew brought the dog to Front Street Animal Shelter to be cared for, which ended up being a several-month process. Chunk had lost almost all her fur to mange.

Once healthy, Thawley brought Chunk home as a foster dog. Thawley’s family quickly fell in love, and they eventually decided to permanently adopt her.

On Friday, Thawley went to the Front Street Animal Shelter for the last time to permanently adopt Chunk.

The heartwarming moment was posted on Front Street Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

