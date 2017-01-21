WATCH: Thousands participate in Women's March in Sacramento

As people around the world participate in Women’s Marches, thousands of people are marching in Sacramento Saturday.

Sacramento’s Women’s March began at 10 a.m. at Southside Park on the corner of 6th Street and T Street, while the official rally started at noon on the west side of the Capitol.

The march aims to bring the message that "women's rights are human rights", according to the organization's mission statement.

