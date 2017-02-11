Water flowing over emergency spillway at Lake Oroville

DWR increases Oroville spillway flows Thursday (Photo credit: California Department of Water Resources).

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say water has begun flowing over the emergency spillway at Lake Oroville in Northern California for the first time since it opened in 1968.

A spokesman for California's Department of Water Resources says water began flowing over the emergency spillway around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officials had been hoping to avoid using the emergency spillway because it could cause trees to fall and leave debris in water that flows through the Feather River, into the Sacramento River and on to the San Francisco Bay

Earlier this week, chunks of concrete flew off the nearly mile-long spillway, creating a 200-foot-long, 30-foot-deep hole. Engineers don't know what caused the cave-in that is expected to keep growing until it reaches bedrock.

Officials say Oroville Dam itself is sound and there is no imminent threat to the public.

Water topping the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam. No danger of flooding. More updates soon. — CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) February 11, 2017

