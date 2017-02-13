Water over damaged spillway stopped; evacuation order still in place

Water flowing over the Lake Oroville emergency spillway has been stopped. An earlier photo shows relatively lighter water flowing from over the spillway. (Photo: California Department of Water Resources)

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea reported despite the “important milestone” of the cessation of water flowing over the threatened emergency spillway as of this afternoon, the mandatory evacuation was not yet being lifted, pending further monitoring of the situation by state and federal officials.

“There’s a lot of rumors out there suggesting the evacuation is going to end at 4:15, and that is not accurate,” Honea said, adding that lake levels and spillway troubles are “a dynamic situation still being assessed.”

The next milestone is to lower the lake’s level by 50 feet in order to prepare for upcoming storms and spring runoff, officials said.

“We recognize the evacuation displaced a lot of people; we recognize the hardship placed on the community,” he said at a news conference. “We did this because our primary purpose is to ensure public safety. It was a hard decision to make, but I can tell you that the decision to release the evacuation is equally difficult and has to be based on analysis we’re receiving from subjects that are experts in the field.”

About 100,000 cubic feet of water per second has been flowing down the spillway since yesterday afternoon when the instability of the emergency spillway presented, said Bill Croyle, acting director of Department Water Resources. He added that the department is monitoring the dam with “24-7 people on the ground” live video feed and drones.

Dropping the flow of the reservoir by 50 feet is expected to take 10 to 15 days or longer, considering runoff from upcoming storms and snow melt, Croyle said, adding that watershed dynamics are unpredictable.

Honea added that inmates from Butte County Jail were evacuated to Alameda County Jail, which was not disclosed before or during their evacuation because of security risk. Information on how the families of inmates can check on them is in a press release on the Butte County website.

