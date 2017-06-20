KXTV
Water rescue for missing swimmer underway in American River

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 2:02 PM. PDT June 20, 2017

The Placer County Sheriff's Office dive team is currently searching for a missing swimmer in the American River.

Officials say the water rescue is underway after the swimmer did not come out of the river.

No further information has been released. 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


