Water rescue for missing swimmer underway in American River

Confluence of the American River and Sacramento River (Wednesday, July 22, 2015). (Photo: ABC10)

The Placer County Sheriff's Office dive team is currently searching for a missing swimmer in the American River.

Officials say the water rescue is underway after the swimmer did not come out of the river.

No further information has been released.

PCSO Dive Team going to #AmericanRiver confluence to search for swimmer that did not come out of the river. Contact @CAStateParks for info. pic.twitter.com/PlAY1mJWJ0 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 20, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV