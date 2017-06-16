Ways to enjoy Sacramento and keep cool this weekend

(Photo: Mike Garza)

Triple digit temperatures will bring sweltering heat to the Sacramento region this weekend but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun.

The Crocker Art Museum at 216 O Street in Sacramento features hundreds of works of art of all types. To protect the art, the museum maintains a cool 72 degrees year round. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday.

General admission is $6 for Seniors, college students, and active duty military. Adult admission is $10, youth ages 7-17 cost $5, children six years old and under are free. More information on exhibits and events can be found on the Crocker Museum website.

The Crest Theatre and other movie theaters in Sacramento will be screening French Films this weekend and through the summer, part of the 16th Sacramento French Film Festival. Tickets and movie times can be found online at the theater website.

The Sacramento Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament offers free historical tours of the more than 100-year-old church. Tours are offered after mass on Wednesday and Sunday’s. The Cathedral features beautiful stained glass windows and handcrafted woodwork, which was once the largest cathedral West of the Mississippi.

The Old Sacramento board walk offers a trip back in time to the gold rush era as well as some shade. There are lots of air conditioned stores that allow you to take a break from the heat.

The state Capitol building offers free daily tours and film viewings at its basement theater. The Capitol is open until 5 p.m. daily. For more information on tours and times visit the capitol website.

© 2017 KXTV-TV