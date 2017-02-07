Waze Carpool aims to ease the Sacramento commute

Traffic jam with rows of cars, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sacramento is officially part of the Waze Carpool experience.

The navigation app announced a partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), UC San Francisco and Kaiser Permanente today. They also said they're expanding across all nine counties in the Bay Area as well as in other parts of Northern California including Sacramento and Monterey, according to the MTC.

The Google-owned ride-sharing service launched a pilot program in the Bay Area last year with the idea of creating an easier work commute. Waze Carpool connects drivers and riders heading in the same direction, using the same route and the app allows riders to catch a ride for an affordable price by splitting gas with the other passengers and the driver.

However, Waze sets specific drop-off and pick-up locations and only allows a total of two rides per user, one on the way to work and one on the way home from work. You also must be 18 years or older to ride and 21 years or older to drive.

Waze Carpool's new partners will work together to reduce traffic congestion and parking issues by using the the carpool service in areas where buses and transit routes don't normally reach, including San Francisco hospital campuses, according to the MTC statement.

Waze drivers don't make an income, they simply have the cost of gas reduced by splitting with others, just as you might on a road trip, according to company's website.

As Sacramento roads get more congestion, Waze Carpool can be an alternate greener option to riding solo.

New Waze Carpoolers get two free rides when they sign up using a corporate email on Android or at the App Store. Kaiser Permanente and UCSF employees receive an additional free ride for signing up.

Copyright 2017 KXTV