UPDATE: Jarrius Robertson's liver transplant 'went GREAT'

NEW ORLEANS -- After 14 years of waiting, Jarrius has a new liver.

Jarrius "JJ" Robertson, the smiling, trash talking, charismatic face of the Saints, underwent surgery today for a full liver transplant.

According to his father, Jordy, Jarrius' surgery "went GREAT! JJ is resting now with a NEW, working liver."

Jordy said the surgery was set for 8-10 hours but Jarius did so great they were able to complete it in about 6 hours.

He went on the say that the next few days would be huge for his son's future.

"Next 48 hours are the most important hours because we have to fight and protect him from infections," Jordy explained.

In a video posted to Facebook by Jarrius "JJ" Robertson's father, Jordy, it was announced that his 15-year-old son will receive a life-saving liver transplant.

"We finally got our hero," Jordy said, declaring it national JJ day. "As a parent, I prayed for this day, that this day would come. So I need everyone to lift us up in prayer, to pray with us."

Jarrius lives with biliary artesia, a liver disease that slows his growth.

"This starts a new life for us," Jarrius' father said. "If he's ready, I'm ready."



