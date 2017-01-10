Weather warnings blanket Northern California

Caution (Photo: trendobjects)

The latest round of storms to pass through Northern California has brought with it a slew of warnings and watches.

Along with the expected flood watches and warnings, the National Weather Service has issued warnings for wind and blizzards. The Sierra Avalanche Center has also chimed in, issuing an Avalanche Warning. The biggest issue for the mountains is a blizzard warning until tomorrow morning. Travel is restricted for emergencies only.

Here’s what you need to is happening and for how long:

Blizzard warning — in effect until noon on Wednesday. A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are occurring, while snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will likely lead to whiteout conditions, making travel dangerous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.

Winter storm warning — in effect from noon Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. A storm warning means snow, sleet or ice are possible, making travel dangerous.

Flood watch — in effect until Wednesday evening. A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Keep an eye on your travel routes and surrounding areas.

Flood warning — in effect until 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Small rivers and streams will be on the rise today with widespread small river and stream flooding expected, along with the possibility of urban flooding in poor drainage areas. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches can be expected in the Central Valley with 3 to 5 inches in the foothills by early Wednesday. Anyone living near a stream should monitor and evaluate their flood risk and prepare to evacuate if flood waters threaten.

High Wind Warning — in effect from 10 a.m. today until midnight tonight. A High Wind Warning means hazardous high winds are expected or occurring, with speeds of at least 40 mph. Gusts of 58 mph or more can cause property damage.

Avalanche warning — in effect through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Due to significant new snow, natural and human triggered avalanches are likely through Wednesday. Travel in or near avalanche terrain or in avalanche runout zones is not recommended.

