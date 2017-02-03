We have pretty mixed weather this weekend with some rain, snow and even some big breaks in the action as well.

So when should you run out for groceries before the big game or play with the kids?

Friday we'll see a few showers late in the day and even some thunderstorms. When and where they pop-up, though, is a little random, but they become more dependable in the foothills. Above 6,000 feet and over all the mountain passes, expect heavy snow until very early Saturday morning.

For the valley and the mountains, the rain and snow becomes more scattered and light throughout Saturday. Plenty of us will only see a mix of sun and clouds, but you can't rule out a late day, stray shower. These storms typically pop-up in the afternoon, between 1 - 3 p.m., and maybe earlier for snow in the Sierra.

Sunday looks to be calmer, with mostly sun and a few clouds throughout the day, with only a few snow showers around 6,000 feet and up for the Sierra. Late Sunday, we'll likely see new rain and snow chances moving in after sunset and into the Monday morning commute. That commute will probably be wet and windy, with snow in the Sierra.

So, if you need to run errands, Sunday before the Super Bowl should be the best time to stay dry.

Copyright 2017 KXTV