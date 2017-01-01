(Photo: ABC10)

It started out as a small collection.

Now thousands of tiny statues fill an Elk Grove home.

Artist Wendy Cevola and her husband Dan are part of a growing number of Tiki collectors in the Sacramento area.

"Welcome to the tiki jungle," Wendy says as she shows off a room full of jungle leaves and shelves full of tiki statues.

Every room of this two story Elk Grove home is packed top to bottom with small, medium and large tiki statues. Dan and Wendy don't just collect. they create.

"We are a tiki factory," Wendy says. Just about every day Wendy sculpts, fires and paints dozens of ceramic tiki mugs. "I get lots of requests for one of a kind mugs."

The tiki community is bigger than most would expect. Type in tiki collector on Facebook and there are hundreds of groups across the globe. On Ebay, tiki mugs get pretty pricy. There is even a magazine dedicated to tiki and it recently featured Wendy's work.

"Number one thing in our house is display," Wendy says.

Wendy helps organize what's called a "tiki crawl." Basically it's a show and tell at different tiki houses in the valley.

"Ours is three days long and people fight to open their homes up," Wendy said.

The tiki love started back around World War 2. Americans became fascinated with Polynesian culture. Dan fell for the statues on TV.

"I used to watch adventures in paradise," Dan.

The tiki lifestyle slowly grew on Wendy.

"We have been together 30 year constantly. We both worked at Sutter Hospital. Now we love meeting the people in this community," Wendy said.

