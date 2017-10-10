Wells Fargo is donating $150K towards wildfire victims

A Wells Fargo sign is seen in front of a branch in Pasadena, California. Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf will forgo $41 million in compensation, the bank's board of directors announced, as punishment for a bogus accounts scandal. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Wells Fargo & Company announced Tuesday that it is donating a total of $150,000 towards the relief efforts for victims involved in the destructive California fires.

The company stated that it will donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross and they'll also provide an extra $50,000 to the Salvation Army Del Oro Division to help feed evacuees and first responders.

Customers who wish to help the Red Cross may do so by using any California Wells Fargo ATM and select the option to donate. There is no fee to do so and this will last from today through October 23.

“The wildfires in California have devastated many communities, including those where Wells Fargo customers and team members live and work,” said Lisa Stevens, Wells Fargo Regional Banking Executive, Western Region in a statement. “As an active corporate citizen and community bank with deep roots in California, we want to support those impacted by the fires, and in the days and weeks ahead help our communities recover.”

Customers can redeem any amount of their available rewards to donate to the Red Cross from Oct. 13 through Oct. 23. You can do so by accessing their rewards account.

