West Sac looks to ban smoking in city parks

No smoking sign at the beginning of a park trail. (Photo: Thinkstock, Bronwyn8)

State law already addresses smoking in parks, but the city of West Sacramento may soon take it a step further.

The West Sacramento City Council is expected to consider amending a city ordinance that would ban smoking in city parks and buildings at its meeting Wednesday evening.

Currently, state law bans smoking inside a city building, as well as within 20 feet of a city building. As for parks, smoking is banned within 25 feet of a park or playground.

"These state laws do not fully protect families, children and others who visit city facilities and parks and recreation areas from secondhand smoke," Assistant City Manager Amanda Berlin said.

If amended, the prohibition -- besides the city park or building -- would include parking lots and even the adjacent public sidewalk.

Berlin said there has been complaints from residents over smoking in Joey Lopes Park and along the Sycamore Trail.

If all goes well, the council could approve the ban after a second reading during their Feb. 15 meeting.

