West Sacramento man found guilty of child molestation in Yolo County

A West Sacramento man was found guilty by a Yolo County jury of child molestation of a 13-year-old girl, said the Yolo County District attorney's Office.

A jury found Ted Tyler, 36, guilty of child molestation on Wednesday. He was convicted of contacting a minor for sex, oral copulation and four counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 years old.

The trail started on Jan. 2 and the jury gave a guilty verdict on all counts.

The incident happened last year, on Feb. 22, 2017, when West Sacramento Police arrived at a home where the victim's mother had suspicion of inappropriate behavior between her husband and the victim. After hesitation of disclosing her abuse, the victim stepped forward and confirmed the molestation.

Tyler already had a previous assault with intent to commit rape conviction.

His sentencing is set for Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and he faces 150 years to life in prison.

