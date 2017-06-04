KXTV
West Sacramento police investigate shooting following crash

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 3:48 PM. PDT June 04, 2017

The West Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. as officers received a call regarding a car hitting a tree.

Upon arrival, authorities found a single occupant inside the car. The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, police say.

No further information has been released. 

