West Sacramento police investigate shooting following crash

The West Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. as officers received a call regarding a car hitting a tree.
Upon arrival, authorities found a single occupant inside the car. The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, police say.
No further information has been released.
