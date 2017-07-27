KXTV
Four injured in three-car crash involving Fedex truck

ABC10 Staff , KXTV 4:35 AM. PDT July 27, 2017

A three-car crash in West Sacramento on Interstate 80 left four people with moderate and minor injuries Thursday morning. 

The accident happened just east of Enterprise Boulevard and involves a Fedex delivery truck, which was flipped on its side. A heavy duty tow truck was used to flip the Fedex truck right-side up.

Traffic is being detoured to eastbound I-80, toward IKEA in West Sacramento instead of toward Raley Field, until the area is reopened at around 5 a.m. 

