Four injured in three-car crash involving Fedex truck

A three-car crash in West Sacramento on Interstate 80 left four people with moderate and minor injuries Thursday morning.
The accident happened just east of Enterprise Boulevard and involves a Fedex delivery truck, which was flipped on its side. A heavy duty tow truck was used to flip the Fedex truck right-side up.
Traffic is being detoured to eastbound I-80, toward IKEA in West Sacramento instead of toward Raley Field, until the area is reopened at around 5 a.m.
