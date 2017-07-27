Four injured in three-car crash involving Fedex truck

Heavy duty tow truck flips Fedex truck from its side (July 27, 2017) (Photo: ABC10)

A three-car crash in West Sacramento on Interstate 80 left four people with moderate and minor injuries Thursday morning.

The accident happened just east of Enterprise Boulevard and involves a Fedex delivery truck, which was flipped on its side. A heavy duty tow truck was used to flip the Fedex truck right-side up.

Traffic is being detoured to eastbound I-80, toward IKEA in West Sacramento instead of toward Raley Field, until the area is reopened at around 5 a.m.

