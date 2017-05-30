One dead in pedestrian vs. car accident in West Sacramento

One person is dead after being hit by a car in West Sacramento on Tuesday night.
Police said a person was hit by a car at the 4800 block of West Capitol Avenue near Enterprise Boulevard in front of a gas station. One person has been detained for questioning.
It is not known if drugs and alcohol were a factor.
This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in.
