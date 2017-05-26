(Photo: Giacomo Luca)

Raley Field and the Sacramento River Cats are teaming up with a local winery to grow grapes at the stadium.

The more than 2,500 square foot vineyard was unveiled at Raley Field on Thursday, May 25 – The first ever at a professional baseball stadium.



The River Cats are teaming up with Bogle Vineyards, a family owned farm in Clarksburg, a few miles outside of Sacramento.

Several rows of grapes have been planted near right field and the children’s playground.

Raley field also has a small vegetable garden, a spokesperson there said the team is playing into the Sacramento region’s farm to fork efforts.



The grapes will be grown to make a cabernet, won’t be fully grown for at least another year.

